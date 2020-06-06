MANILA, Philippines – The controversial anti-terror bill is feared by many would be used by the government to go after dissenters in the guise of accusing them as being terrorists.

It would allow warrantless arrests of individuals suspected by the Anti-Terrorism Council – composed of Cabinet officials – of being terrorists. It also broadens the definition of terrorism while lessening the restrictions on law enforcement agents who would effect these arrests. (READ: EXPLAINER: Comparing dangers in old law and anti-terror bill)

Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman described the bill as "draconian," with too few "safeguard" provisions that would protect citizens against police and military abuse.

What makes the anti-terror bill so dangerous for government critics?

