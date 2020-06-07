MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines neared 22,000 and the death toll exceeded 1,000 on Sunday, June 7.

There were 555 new cases of the virus as of 4 pm on Sunday, reported the Department of Health (DOH). This brings the total number of cases in the country to 21,895.

Of the new cases, 378 were "fresh" or their test results were released in the last 3 days, while the remaining 177 were "late" or from the DOH's testing backlog.

Among the fresh cases, 104 were from Central Visayas, 67 were from Metro Manila, 204 were from other areas, and 3 were repatriates.

Among the late cases, 63 were logged from Central Visayas, 25 were from Metro Manila, and 89 were from other areas, said the DOH.

Deaths due to COVID-19 went up to 1,003, after 9 fatalities were added to the toll.

Meanwhile, 89 more recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number to 4,530.

The country is gradually adopting rules on physical distancing and health protocols, like proposed changes in some athletic events and sports trainings, as well as some adjustments for transportation and education.

The government is awaiting from Congress a new law that would succeed the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, which expired on Friday, June 5. Malacañang said, however, that the law remains effective until June 25, an argument that some lawmakers and constitutional experts said doesn't stand. – Rappler.com