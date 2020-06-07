MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of delays in paperwork and red tape, families of several health workers who were severely infected or died due to the coronavirus finally received funds promised to them under the Bayanihan law.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, June 7, announced checks for all 32 health workers who died due to COVID-19 were prepared and that of these, 25 have been delivered to affected families.

The DOH said it is waiting for pending documents from 5 families whose relatives died before the government could release funds owed to them.

As for the remaining two health workers who died due to COVID-19, the DOH said their heirs are living outside the Philippines and the department is still confirming which of their relatives in the country would receive the compensation on their behalf.

For severe cases, the DOH said checks for 10 of 42 patients have been prepared.

"We are validating the 42 cases following submission of medical abstract. Some patients have admitted that their cases were moderate/mild, and not as initially reported as severe," the DOH said on Sunday.

The severity of cases, the DOH added, is contained in medical abstracts families need to submit when claiming grants.

Under the Bayanihan law, severely infected health workers should receive P100,000 each, while the families of those who died from the coronavirus should get P1 million each.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said the first coronavirus death compensation check was delivered on Thursday night, June 4, to the family of a health worker who died.

The DOH has until Tuesday, June 9, to deliver funds to the remaining recipients. The deadline was set by President Rodrigo Duterte, who scolded health officials over delays in the distribution of promised funds. (READ: Duterte to axe DOH staff over health workers' compensation but spares Duque)

The health department earlier pointed to the late signing of a joint administrative order on health workers' compensation signed just last Tuesday, June 2 – more than two months after the Bayanihan law took effect in March. – Rappler.com

