MANILA, Philippines – An additional 24 Filipinos living overseas tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases abroad to 5,392, latest data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed on Sunday, June 7.

There were 7 new deaths in the Middle East, pushing the death toll to 370.

Aside from this, the DFA said a previously confirmed case in Europe turned out to be negative for COVID-19.

The confirmed cases include 2,791 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 2,231 others who have already recovered.

Cases remain spread out across 49 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 521

Undergoing treatment: 152

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 367

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 843

Undergoing treatment: 459

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 293

Deaths: 91

Middle East and Africa

14 countries included

Total: 3,367

Undergoing treatment: 1,915

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,327

Deaths: 125

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 661

Undergoing treatment: 265

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 244

Deaths: 152

Of the 5,392 cases, 999 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines counted 21,895 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, including 4,530 recoveries. The death toll breached 1,000, with 1,003 fatalities.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, while nearly 7 million people have been infected in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com