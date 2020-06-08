MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday, June 8, said it would postpone face-to-face classes until a vaccine against COVID-19 becomes available.

"We will comply with the President’s directive to postpone face-to-face classes until a vaccine is available," DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said in a statement.

In a recorded address aired on Friday, June 5, President Rodrigo Duterte reiretated his earlier statement that there should be no classes until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

"Maghintay ng vaccine (We should wait for the vaccine). Walang vaccine, walang eskwela (No vaccine, no classes). Secretary [Leonor] Briones is insisting that there is an alternative there. She has a very good program for that, like teleconferencing. The technology is good. I don't know if we are ready for that," Duterte said last Friday.

The President also expressed doubts about the country's capability to implement Briones' idea. (READ: Duterte on DepEd's distance learning: 'I don't know if we're ready')

"We are talking of students here, it's millions. Mayroon ba siya? (Does she have?) But if she has or if we can afford it, we'll buy it and she can proceed with her novel idea of how the children can continue with their education," he added.

Meanwhile, the DepEd said that they are "committed to our duty to make education available and thriving, even in the most difficult time."

Teachers need time to prepare

Despite calls for delaying classes, the DepEd said that its preparation for the blended learning or distance learning approach is "underway" so classes can start on August 24. (READ: Teachers' group wants class opening delayed to January 2021)

"Radio, television, online and modular learning – which are pre-existing methods and were already used for decades – are being prepared and updated for this year. At the same time, teachers are being trained on utilizing newer platforms and innovative tools to aid their professional development," Briones said. (READ: PCOO offers gov't TV, radio stations to deliver lessons – Briones)

Distance learning means lessons will be delivered outside the traditional face-to-face setup.

A teachers' group June 3 said that, while a face-to-face setup for learning is out of the equation for now, delaying the opening of classes would give them more time to prepare for the distance learning approach.

The decision to open schools in the middle of the health crisis had been met with criticism. (READ: No student left behind? During pandemic, education 'only for those who can afford')

Parents and students pointed out that the lockdown affected household finances. Many Filipinos don't even have access to a computer or the internet.

The DepEd maintained the lack of access to technology should not be a problem as schools will be providing printed modules for students. (READ: No need to buy gadgets, printed materials will be given – DepEd)

As of Monday, the DepEd said that over 6 million students signed up during the first week of remote enrollment.

The initial total enrollees, however, is just a 5th of last year's 27.7 million students.

As of June 5, the Philippines has 20,626 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 987 deaths and 4,339 recoveries. – Rappler.com