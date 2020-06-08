MANILA, Philippines – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines surpassed 22,000, with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting 579 new cases on Monday, June 8.

The additional cases bring to 22,474 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Of the new reported cases, 331 are “fresh” cases (results validated and given to patients in the last 3 days) while 248 others are “late” (results given to patients 4 days or more ago but only validated recently).

The DOH counted 8 new deaths, raising the death toll to 1,011.

Another 107 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease, bringing total recoveries to 4,637.

According to DOH, 220 of the 579 new cases were from Metro Manila, while 161 were from Central Visayas. Both areas recently saw quarantine restrictions ease as residents transitioned from a modified enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine.

New cases also included 166 from other regions in the country and 32 from repatriated Filipinos.

Experts from the University of the Philippines earlier warned coronavirus cases in the capital region could reach 24,000, with the death toll climbing to 1,700, by mid-June if quarantine restrictions were relaxed too early.

The study had used available data from DOH as of mid-May and plotted a forecast for June 15 based on a 7-day average of the epidemiological reproduction number, or the average of new cases to originate from one case.

The DOH, however, earlier said the increase in cases was mainly due to the quicker validation of more cases that were days or weeks old.

Aside from backlogs in validating old test results, cases are seen to increase as the government aims to test more asymptomatic patients under its expanded testing program.

Testing czar Vince Dizon earlier said licensed labs in the country are now capable of conducting a maximum of nearly 42,000 tests, though the actual number of samples tested daily remain at an average some 10,000 to 11,300 tests over the last week.

The government earlier aimed – but missed – to carry some 30,000 swab tests daily by the end of May. (READ: Where are the promised 30,000 tests a day? The government's moving targets) – Rappler.com