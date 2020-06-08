PAMPANGA, Philippines – The provincial police arrested 126 persons during the one-day “Oplan Facemask” conducted in different parts of the province on June 5.

In a press release on Monday, June 8, Pampanga police director Colonel Jean Fajardo said the 126 persons, including several women, were arrested for not wearing face masks outside of their respective residences, in violation of Provincial Ordinance 756, which requires wearing of face masks and face covers in public places.

The ordinance imposes a penalty of P20,000 to P50,000 or one month to 6 months imprisonment.

Fajardo said the arrested persons also violated Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code for resistance and disobedience.

The arrested persons include 33 in the city of San Fernando, which has 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest in the province.

Fifteen each in Apalit and Mexico towns were arrested; 11 in Mabalacat City; 10 in Arayat; 9 each in Candaba and Guagua; 3 in Sta. Ana; 2 each in Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan, and Sta Rita; and 1 each in the towns of Bacolor, San Luis, and Sto Tomas.

The arrested suspects were interviewed and brought to police stations for documentation and proper disposition.

The provincial police have been urging the public to wear facemasks or face covers every time they go out of their residences as an effective measure against the spread of novel coronavirus. – Rappler.com