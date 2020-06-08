MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang submitted to Congress its 11th weekly report on the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act on Monday night, June 8 – 3 days after the supposed expiration of the law on June 5.

Under the Bayanihan Act, the executive is required to submit to the congressional oversight committee a report on the use of special powers listed under Section 4 of the said law.

Malacañang maintained that Bayanihan Act will expire on June 25 because of the sunset clause and the "intent of legislation."

Senators and constitutional experts, however, said the effectivity of the President's emergency powers ends once Congress adjourns, in accordance with the Charter.

The Senate adjourned sine die on June 4, while the House of Representatives terminated session on June 5.

Malacañang said the report's updates on the use of the powers are mostly as of June 5.

According to the report, at least 98% of intended beneficiaries received the first tranche of government's cash aid. The total disbursed amount reached P101 billion, P99.76 billion of which were received by 17.64 million low-income families.

The report said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development continued to adjust the list of remaining beneficiaries, excluding names on their original list who were not qualified.

Meanwhile, the report said that "essential" programs and activities under the Bayanihan Act that were discontinued will be revived once funds from savings under a belt-tightening circular from the Department of Budget and Management become available.

The DBM has yet to release a copy of the discontinued programs and activities under the Bayanihan Act.

Read Malacañang's report below:

– Rappler.com