MANILA, Philippines – Due to revenue losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commision on Higher Education on Monday, June 8, said private colleges and universities might increase tuition.

"First, we have a decline in enrollment for the succeeding semester. Second, revenue losses for private higher education institutions, hence, a foreseeable increase in tuition and other fees," CHED Commissioner Aldrin Darilag said in a Senate committee hearing on Sustainable Development Goals.



Darilag was presenting to senators the “specific challenges posed by COVID-19 to the Philippine higher education.”

Aside from the 3 problems mentioned above, Darilag also cited the following challenges:

Displacement of part-time and non-regular faculty

Connectivity concerns of faculty and students, especially the costs it entails

Preparedness of faculty and students to transition immediately to flexible learning modalities, such as technology-mediated and blended modes of delivery

Disadvantaged stakeholders (e.g. COVID-19 patients, financially-displaced students, and teachers) and tertiary institutions (for example, tuition-dependent for their operations)

Darilag said CHED was formulating policies and guidelines for the adjustments in fees.

"But please take note that, aside from the operational expenses, we also have to consider some efforts that higher education institutions (HEIs) are doing right now, like modules development, engagement of teachers and students in the learning management system, expenses of the institutions in the flexible learning modalities, as well as some technological infrastructure that would be required in different HEIs for the implementation of flexible learning," Darilag said.

On May 14, the government's coronavirus task force approved the CHED resolution to open classes in colleges and universities based on mode of teaching, with the educational institutions that use "flexible" learning allowed to open anytime in August.

"Flexible learning" for higher education institutions involves a combination of digital and non-digital technology, which CHED says doesn't necessarily require connectivity. (READ: During pandemic, student climbs a mountain to send class requirement) – Rappler.com