Over 5,400 Filipinos abroad positive for coronavirus
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 13 more Filipinos who tested positive for the coronavirus disease abroad, pushing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 5,405 as of Monday, June 4.
Only one new death occurred, bringing to 371 the death toll due to the disease.
The confirmed cases include 2,803 Filipinos who are still being treated for the coronavirus, and 2,231 others who have recovered.
Of the Filipinos still undergoing treatment, the DFA said, 1,916 were located in the Middle East and Africa, followed by 468 in Europe, 265 in the Americas, and 154 in the Asia-Pacific region.
Among the 2,231 who recovered, 1,327 were in the Middle East and Africa, 367 in Asia-Pacific, 293 in Europe, and 244 in the Americas.
The highest number of deaths were seen in the Americas, with 153. This was followed by 125 in the Middle East and Africa, 91 in Europe, and 2 in Asia Pacific.
Filipinos confirmed to have the coronavirus were spread out across 49 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia-Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 523
- Undergoing treatment: 154
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 367
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 852
- Undergoing treatment: 468
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 293
- Deaths: 91
Middle East and Africa
14 countries included
- Total: 3,368
- Undergoing treatment: 1,916
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,327
- Deaths: 125
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 662
- Undergoing treatment: 265
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 244
- Deaths: 153
Of the 5,392 cases, 1,012 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
Cases in the Philippines surpassed 22,000 on Monday, with 1,011 deaths and 4,637 recoveries counted.
Worldwide cases breached 7 million, while over 403,000 died due to the disease in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com