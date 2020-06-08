MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 13 more Filipinos who tested positive for the coronavirus disease abroad, pushing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 5,405 as of Monday, June 4.

Only one new death occurred, bringing to 371 the death toll due to the disease.

The confirmed cases include 2,803 Filipinos who are still being treated for the coronavirus, and 2,231 others who have recovered.

Of the Filipinos still undergoing treatment, the DFA said, 1,916 were located in the Middle East and Africa, followed by 468 in Europe, 265 in the Americas, and 154 in the Asia-Pacific region.

Among the 2,231 who recovered, 1,327 were in the Middle East and Africa, 367 in Asia-Pacific, 293 in Europe, and 244 in the Americas.

The highest number of deaths were seen in the Americas, with 153. This was followed by 125 in the Middle East and Africa, 91 in Europe, and 2 in Asia Pacific.

Filipinos confirmed to have the coronavirus were spread out across 49 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 523

Undergoing treatment: 154

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 367

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 852

Undergoing treatment: 468

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 293

Deaths: 91

Middle East and Africa

14 countries included

Total: 3,368

Undergoing treatment: 1,916

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,327

Deaths: 125

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 662

Undergoing treatment: 265

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 244

Deaths: 153

Of the 5,392 cases, 1,012 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Cases in the Philippines surpassed 22,000 on Monday, with 1,011 deaths and 4,637 recoveries counted.

Worldwide cases breached 7 million, while over 403,000 died due to the disease in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com