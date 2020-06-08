MANILA, Philippines – Two more employees of the House of Representatives got infected with the novel coronavirus.

House Secretary General Luis Montales said a couple working in the lower chamber – one at the Printing Service Office and another at the Engineering Department – tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, June 8.

Both cases last reported to work on May 28.



“Protocols for handling positive cases and their close contacts are being observed. Let’s pray for our co-employees’ recovery,” Montales said in a statement.

At least 6 House employees have tested positive for COVID-19, which has so far hit 22,474 people across the country. It remains unclear if the couple are already part of the figure reported by the Department of Health on Monday afternoon.

Of the 6 House workers, two succumbed to the deadly disease: a 41-year-old male printing service staff member, who died on March 15, and a 65-year-old congressional staff, who passed away 6 days later. The other staff member from the Printing Service Office and a security personnel who got COVID-19 recovered from the disease.

The House has been implementing strict physical distancing measures at the Batasang Pambansa since May 4, with non-essential activities banned for now.

The 3 pm plenary sessions and committee hearings have been done online, with most lawmakers participating in the proceedings through teleconferencing app Zoom.

Flexible working hours have also been adopted for the congressional staff to minimize possible infection. – Rappler.com