MANILA, Philippines – Rappler reporter Pia Ranada speaks to former Information and Communications Technology undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr about how the government is using data and technology in its efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic.

He also tells us about how he was eased out of government at this critical time.

IT experts, including Rio, earlier expressed concern about data privacy features of an app being used by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and endorsed by security officials for contact tracing. – Rappler.com