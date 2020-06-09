MANILA, Philippines – Another 12 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,401, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed as of Tuesday, June 9.

The figure is lower than a tally from Monday, June 8, as the DFA explained a country in the Middle East corrected a double entry earlier made. Despite this, the region still recorded the highest number of cases (3,354) so far, including 1,854 active cases, 1,366 recoveries, and 134 deaths.

The total confirmed cases include 2,726 Filipinos still undergoing treatment and another 2,295 who already recovered.

Nine new deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 380.

Two more countries in Africa reported cases of Filipinos contracting COVID-19. Cases were spread across 51 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 527

Undergoing treatment: 140

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 385

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 856

Undergoing treatment: 467

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 298

Deaths: 91

Middle East and Africa

16 countries included

Total: 3,354

Undergoing treatment: 1,854

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,366

Deaths: 134

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 664

Undergoing treatment: 265

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 246

Deaths: 153

Of the 5,401 cases, 1,012 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the Philippines neared 23,000 on Tuesday, with 1,017 deaths and 4,736 recoveries.

Worldwide cases surpassed 7.1 million, while over 406,000 died due to the disease in 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com