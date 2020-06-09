12 more Filipinos abroad contract coronavirus; total at 5,401
MANILA, Philippines – Another 12 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,401, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed as of Tuesday, June 9.
The figure is lower than a tally from Monday, June 8, as the DFA explained a country in the Middle East corrected a double entry earlier made. Despite this, the region still recorded the highest number of cases (3,354) so far, including 1,854 active cases, 1,366 recoveries, and 134 deaths.
The total confirmed cases include 2,726 Filipinos still undergoing treatment and another 2,295 who already recovered.
Nine new deaths were recorded, pushing the death toll to 380.
Two more countries in Africa reported cases of Filipinos contracting COVID-19. Cases were spread across 51 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia-Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 527
- Undergoing treatment: 140
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 385
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 856
- Undergoing treatment: 467
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 298
- Deaths: 91
Middle East and Africa
16 countries included
- Total: 3,354
- Undergoing treatment: 1,854
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,366
- Deaths: 134
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 664
- Undergoing treatment: 265
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 246
- Deaths: 153
Of the 5,401 cases, 1,012 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the Philippines neared 23,000 on Tuesday, with 1,017 deaths and 4,736 recoveries.
Worldwide cases surpassed 7.1 million, while over 406,000 died due to the disease in 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com