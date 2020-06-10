MANILA, Philippines – The annual Chief Justice Meets The Press will be held online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta will take questions from the justice beat on Thursday, June 11, beginning 9 am, in an online conference call.

The rare virtual press conference can be watched by the public via live streaming.

The #CJMeetsThePress event is an effort by the Supreme Court to give the public a glimpse to the secretive institution that is the judiciary.

Bookmark this page and watch the Q & A beginning 9 am on Thursday, June 11. – Rappler.com