MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus pandemic was among the major topics of a phone call conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Modi told Duterte that the Philippines can count on India for a supply of medicines and pharmaceutical products for the coronavirus crisis, said Malacañang on Wednesday, June 10.

Malacañang gave details of the two leaders' 25-minute conversation that took place on Tuesday evening, June 9. Duterte was then in his hometown of Davao City. He took the call, initiated by India, from the Presidential Guest House in Panacan, his office while he is in Davao City.

Among the medical supplies Modi assured Duterte the Philippines could get from India is hydroxychloroquine, the malarial drug being studied as a possible treatment for COVID-19 or its symptoms.

"For his part, Prime Minister Modi assured the supply of affordable medicines and COVID-19 pharmaceutical products to the Philippines, including Hydroxychloroquine," reads a statement from the Office of the President.

The World Health Organization, last June 3, recommended the resumption of clinial trials for hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment after temporarily suspending trials over concerns of its effects on the heart.

The WHO conducted a safety review after which it concluded that there was "no reason" to change the way trials are conducted.

Modi also said the Philippines "will definitely benefit" from the vaccine India is developing, reads the statement.

The Embassy of India said the Prime Minister "stressed that India's well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity."

Modi extended advanced greetings for the Philippines' Independence Day to be commemorated on Friday, June 12. – Rappler.com