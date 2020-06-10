MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has approved Cavite's second COVID-19 testing hub located inside the Ospital ng Imus compound.

DOH-Calabarzon Regional Director Eduardo Janairo said in a statement on Tuesday, June 9, that the facility, which will cater to Caviteños and neighboring areas, was formally opened to the public last Saturday, June 6,

"Ito ay magagamit natin hindi lang ngayong panahon ng epidemya kundi sa susunod pang henerasyon at sa maraming paraan at pagsusuri ng iba pang mga sakit upang mabigyan natin ng agarang lunas," Janairo said.

(We can use this facility not only in this time of pandemic but also in the next generations, and in the diagnosis of other diseases so we could treat them immediately.)

The facility has two real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines which can each handle 400 tests a day.

"We will be expecting 3 more PCR machines so that we can conduct more tests of at least 3,000 a day," Janairo said.

The RT-PCR test is the gold standard for COVID-19 testing in the Philippines.

According to Janairo, the facility was given license to operate on June 6 after a series of evaluation which was completed last May 29.

Janairo said the testing facility is the second local government unit-initiated molecular laboratory in the country, with the first one located in Marikina City.

It is also the second coronavirus testing facility in the province. On May 9, the DOH certified the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute in Dasmariñas to conduct COVID-19 testing. (READ: DOH accredits Cavite coronavirus testing facility)

Janairo said his office will work for the level 3 accreditation of the Ospital ng Imus to "better serve the health needs of the community and all Caviteños."

The Philippines currently has 55 licensed laboratories, including 41 licensed laboratories for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests and 14 Gene-Xpert laboratories. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in PH?)

As of Wednesday, the Philippines recorded 23,732 coronavirus cases, including 1,027 deaths and 4,895 recoveries. – Rappler.com