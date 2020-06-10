MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that 29 more Filipinos abroad were infected with the coronavirus, bringing to 5,430 the total number of confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos as of Wednesday, June 10.

The confirmed cases include 2,702 still being treated for the disease and 2,346 others who already recovered.

The death toll stood at 382, after two new deaths were counted in the Middle East.

The DFA said it continues to monitor Filipinos overseas, adding it is ready to assist returning Filipinos affected by the coronavirus crisis which has carried on for the last few months.

Filipinos infected with the coronavirus were spread across 51 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 536

Undergoing treatment: 108

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 426

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 856

Undergoing treatment: 467

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 298

Deaths: 91

Middle East and Africa

16 countries included

Total: 3,374

Undergoing treatment: 1,862

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,376

Deaths: 136

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 664

Undergoing treatment: 265

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 246

Deaths: 153

Of the 5,430 cases, 1,016 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines recorded 23,732 coronavirus cases, including 1,027 deaths and 4,895 recoveries.

Worldwide cases breached 7.2 million, while over 411,000 died due to the disease in over 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com