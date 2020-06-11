LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The local government of Oas, Albay conducted round-the-clock contact tracing starting Wednesday, June 10, after a public health nurse involved in the town immunization program was found positive with coronavirus.

Oas Mayor Domingo Escoto ordered the massive contact tracing, using all resources to locate the persons who came in close contact with the 30-year-old nurse. She had gone around town to administer vaccinations the previous week, from June 3 to 5, servicing at least 41 persons.

She then tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, June 9, but without symptoms. (READ: Bicol Region's 2 coronavirus testing centers now operational)

Escoto believes the vaccination program was for children and infants, though he has yet to confirm this. He also said she had gone to numerous barangays for the program, but did not specify how many.

Dr Antonio Ludovice, Albay provincial health chief, said the nurse was also assigned to the quarantine facility in Busac village.

To expedite the contact tracing, Escoto asked for the assistance of the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team and the Philippine National Police. Free rides for the public have also been suspended, as the LGU's 4 vehicles are being used for tracing as well.

Balogo village, where the patient resides, was also placed on lockdown.

Besides the nurse, there two other new cases of coronavirus in Albay according to the Department of Health, bringing the total in the Bicol region to 80. One is a 26-year-old female, the other a 46-year-old male, both from Guinobatan, Albay. They are currently quarantined in LGU facilities and will be transferred to Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital.

Among Bicol's 6 provinces, Albay has the most cases with 61, followed by Camarines Sur with 13, Camarines Norte with 4, and Sorsogon and Catanduanes with 1 each. Masbate remains free from cases.

As of Wednesday, June 10, the Philippines recorded 23,732 coronavirus cases, including 1,027 deaths and 4,895 recoveries. – Rappler.com