

MANILA, Philippines – In a span of 3 weeks, over 200 prisoners and dozens of personnel in Philippine jails tested postitive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) announced on Thursday, June 11, that as of the same day, 745 prisoners and 125 personnel have tested positive for the virus.

Among the 745 prisoners, 321 are active cases, 388 have recovered, and 6 have died. Some 30 recovered prisoners have been released from quarantine. Among personnel, 60 are active cases, while 65 have recovered. There have been no deaths.

Cebu City Jail continues to be among the worst hit prison facilities.

International group Human Rights Watch has called on the government to investigate deaths during the pandemic, coronavirus–related or otherwise, in congested prison cells.

Despite the rise, the Supreme Court is yet to act on a petition for a humanitarian mass release of prisoners. (PODCAST: Law of Duterte Land: Legal difficulties of a prisoner mass release) – Rappler.com