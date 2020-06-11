MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 24,175 on Thursday, June 11, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The new number came with the addition of 443 confirmed cases on Thursday. Of this, 253 are "fresh" cases while 190 are "late" cases.

Fresh cases are results validated and given to patients in the last 3 days. Late cases are results given to patients 4 days or more ago, but only validated recently.

Of the 443 new cases, 19% were from Metro Manila. Some 16% were from Central Visayas, while the remaining 65% were from other parts of the country.

The DOH reported 9 new deaths, leading to a total death toll of 1,036. Meanwhile, 270 more infected persons recovered, leading to total recoveries of 5,165.

Vigilance needed in Metro Manila, Cebu

The new figures come as experts from the University of the Philippines (UP) reported continued transmission of the novel coronavirus nationwide.

The nationwide reproduction number is at 1.2, according to a study by the OCTA Research group of experts. This means the disease continues to spread.

The reproduction number, used to measure the transmission potential of a disease, is the ratio of rate of infection and recovery rate. Experts say the reproduction number must be less than 1 in order to say the coronavirus curve is "flattening."

Metro Manila was able to bring down its reproduction number to 0.96, said the UP experts. Cebu City is more worrisome, with its reproduction number at 2.

Still, the experts cautioned against complacency in the capital region. While its reproduction number is below 1, it was at 2 a week ago or in the tail-end of May.

The numbers prove the situation can change quickly, especially after the national government allowed public transportation to resume in Metro Manila from June 1 to 15.

The UP experts also predicted coronavirus cases would reach 40,000 by the end of June.

The government must now decide if Metro Manila, Cebu City, and other areas will be downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) on June 16.

MGCQ is the lowest quarantine phase where all businesses and establishments will resume operations, public transportation will return to full capacity, and gyms and cinemas allowed to open at half capacity.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has yet to finalize its recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier on Thursday.

Duterte is expected to announce his decision on Monday, June 15.

The following areas are under GCQ until June 15:

Metro Manila

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Pangasinan

Albay

Central Visayas

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Davao City

Zamboanga City

– Rappler.com