BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The city of Tabuk in Kalinga province has decided to close its church doors again after it logged its second positive COVID-19 case in two days.

“Barely three days after we celebrated our first public Sunday Mass, it is with a sad heart that we inform you, our dear parishioners, that all our public masses will be suspended indefinitely as we anticipate Barangay Bulanao Norte and Centro to be under total lockdown for the coming days,” the St. William's Cathedral said in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday, June 11.

It asked parishioners to watch the online masses of the Manila Cathedral instead.

According to Tabuk Mayor Darwin Estranero, the second COVID-19 patient is a 51-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) returning from Abu Dhabi.

Like Tabuk’s first case, he was fetched in Manila on June 6. He tested positive in the rapid testing on June 8 and so he was swabbed for RT-PCR on the same day. The result sent on Thursday showed that he was positive.

He is from Dagupan West barangay, which was already put on lockdown.

As a pre-emptive measure, Estranero also locked down Bulanao Centro, Bulanao Norte, Laya West, Ipil, and Lacnog, where the other OFWs are staying. – Rappler.com