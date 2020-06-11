MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs counted 40 more Filipinos who tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing to 5,469 the total number of confirmed cases overseas as of Thursday, June 11.

The confirmed cases include 2,713 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 2.366 others who recovered.

There were 8 new deaths seen in the Americas and the Middle East, bringing the death toll to 390.

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 51 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 551

Undergoing treatment: 107

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 442

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 864

Undergoing treatment: 474

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 299

Deaths: 91

Middle East and Africa

16 countries included

Total: 3,385

Undergoing treatment: 1,867

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,376

Deaths: 142

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 669

Undergoing treatment: 265

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 249

Deaths: 155

Of the 5,469 cases, 1,031 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines recorded 24,175 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,036 deaths and 5,165 recoveries.

Worldwide cases breached 7.4 million, while over 417,000 died due to the disease in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com