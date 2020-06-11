40 more Filipinos abroad get coronavirus; total at 5,469
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs counted 40 more Filipinos who tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing to 5,469 the total number of confirmed cases overseas as of Thursday, June 11.
The confirmed cases include 2,713 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 2.366 others who recovered.
There were 8 new deaths seen in the Americas and the Middle East, bringing the death toll to 390.
Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 51 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia-Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 551
- Undergoing treatment: 107
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 442
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 864
- Undergoing treatment: 474
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 299
- Deaths: 91
Middle East and Africa
16 countries included
- Total: 3,385
- Undergoing treatment: 1,867
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,376
- Deaths: 142
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 669
- Undergoing treatment: 265
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 249
- Deaths: 155
Of the 5,469 cases, 1,031 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines recorded 24,175 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 1,036 deaths and 5,165 recoveries.
Worldwide cases breached 7.4 million, while over 417,000 died due to the disease in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com