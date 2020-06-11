MANILA, Philippines – Fourteen government frontliners who previously tested positive for the coronavirus have now tested negative for the disease and are set to be discharged, Dagupan City Mayor Brian Lim said in a tweet on Thursday, June 11.

Lim wrote, "Negative na sa COVID-19 ang 14 nating kasamahan sa city government na nagpositibo noong June 1. Ito ay ayon sa pinakahuling RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test na isinagawa sa kanila." (Fourteen city government workers who tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative. This is according to the latest RT-PCR test done on them.)

NEGATIVE na sa Covid-19 ang 14 nating kasamahan sa city government na nagpositibo noong June 1. Ito ay ayon sa pinakahuling RT-PCR test na isinagawa sa kanila.

Nagpapasalamat tayo sa lahat ng doctors, nurses, med-techs, at mga frontliners ng siudad na patuloy tumutulong. — Brian Lim (@MarcBrianLim) June 11, 2020

All the patients, most of whom were from the city's health office, are asymptomatic. They are scheduled to be discharged on June 12.

Of the 14 patients, 10 of them live in Dagupan City while one person each lives in San Fabian, San Carlos City, Mangaldan, and Calasiao, respectively.

As of 6 pm on June 11, there were 71 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pangasinan – including Dagupan City. Of these, 29 are currently confined for treatment while 33 have recovered. Nine deaths have been reported.

Ready for testing

Meanwhile, the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) in Dagupan, has begun processing specimens for rapid PCR tests to check for the coronavirus, following accreditation by the Department of Health's (DOH) Health Facilities adn Services Regulatory Bureau on June 9

The R1MC, whose buildings and facilities had been ready ahead of the license, officially started operations on June 10.

Dr. Roland Joseph Mejia, R1MC center chief, said in a radio interview last Friday, June 5, that specimens no longer need to be taken to Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center for PCR testing.

"We will now be able to test Covid-19 via our molecular biology section of the Department of Laboratories”, Mejia said.

Mejia added they will augment their existing PCR machine for testing enhancements by July.

The equipment that's been licensed is an Xpert Xpress SARS-COV-2 testing laboratory, which can process 90 COVID-19 tests an hour and is staffed by 10 medical technologists and a pathologist. The equipment will be available from 8 am to 5 pm.

PCR test results will be forwarded to the DOH's epidemiology bureau, with a copy sent to the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, so the data can also be sent to the World Health Organization. The DOH regional office will advice local government units of positive cases, with results known within approximately 2 days.

“R1MC will accept specimens for testing from Pangasinan and other provinces,” Mejia added. – Rappler.com