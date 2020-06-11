MANILA, Philippines – Workers stranded in Metro Manila and who are unable to go back to their jobs abroad are staying under the bridge in NAIAX road in Pasay City.

When asked why they chose to stay outdoors instead of taking advantage of the accommodations for them, an overseas worker told Rappler, "Para maraming makakapansin samin, baka may makaisip na pauwiin na kami, bigyan kami ng tulong. At sa gayon nalalaman nila kung ano talaga yung tunay na kalagayan namin."

(People notice us, maybe they will decide to let us go home or help us go home. In this way, they can see what is our real situation here.)

These workers hope the government and the airline companies take pity on their plight and assist them in going home to their families in the provinces. They have been sleeping in clusters under the bridge despite the threat of coronavirus infection. – Rappler.com