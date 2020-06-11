MANILA, Philippines – Pangasinan recorded 9 deaths from dengue in the first 5 months of 2020, compared to two in the same period in 2019, with the provincial health officer saying the number was "alarming."

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) Surveillance and Epidemiology Unit said on Thursday, June 11, that the deaths were recorded in the following areas from January 1 to June 1:

Bolinao - 1 case

Mangaldan - 1

San Fabian - 1

Sta Barbara - 1

Manaoag - 1

Pozorrubio - 1

Urdaneta - 1

Bayambang - 2

The youngest case was a 6-month-old boy, while the oldest was a 54-year-old male.

Fewer deaths in year's first half

Dr Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman, head of the provincial health office, said the PHO believes the higher number of fatalities in Pangasinan this year was due to the lockdowns imposed on their towns, making travel to hospitals or rural health units for medical consultations difficult.

She added, a lack of blood supply in blood banks were also a factor.

The PHO noted the number of cases in other towns that had been placed on a watch list:

San Carlos City - 110

Calasiao - 58

Binmaley - 55

Sta. Barbara -47

Bugallon - 39

Mangaldan - 35

Burgos - 21

Dasol - 19

Urbiztondo - 14

Mangatarem -11

