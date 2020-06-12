CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The Department of Health Region 10 (DOH-10) and the Cagayan de Oro City government will begin conducting its Zero Prevalence Survey for COVID-19 this June. A random sample of the city population will be tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, which will help determine the actual percentage of residents carrying the disease.

The city government acquired 3 Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines, which it then donated to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC), Northern Mindanao's largest public hospital, and to the DOH-TB Reference Center. The government also acquired two Reverse Transcription extractor machines and 4,000 RT-PCR test kits. 1,500 more kits are on the way. (READ: FAST FACTS: Steps in a coronavirus PCR-based test)

According to Dr Ian Gonzales, head of the DOH-10 Infectious Diseases cluster, the survey will be a big help for the city, as it will provide "additional data points for evidence-based decision-making interventions."

The city government will also conduct RT-PCR tests for all of its Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) and Returning Overseas Fillipino Workers (ROFs).

“The prevalence survey will help identify who among the returning overseas workers or arrivals will be confined in the city isolation units,” City Health Officer Dr Lorraine Nery said.

Dr Nery added that of city's 13 isolation units, 9 are already accredited with the DOH-10, with 7 of these also accredited with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Epidemiologist Dr Joselito Retuya said that they will proceed with random sampling once the DOH-10 facilities secure clearance from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

City Mayor Oscar Moreno said expanded, targeted testing will also be conducted in cordoned-off areas or sites placed under focused quarantine. Such areas have confirmed active COVID-19 cases under surveillance, and residents have been asked to stay home and are also monitored for flu-like symptoms.

"Let’s not wait for another person to be infected. Most of the time, those people who display COVID-19 symptoms refuse to be admitted for fear of discrimination. This is a preemptive, proactive approach so we can isolate immediately (and prevent an outbreak),’ Mayor Moreno said.

“Until a cure is discovered, mass-produced, and made available to the public, everyone should [not] be complacent,” Moreno said.

As of writing, Cagayan de Oro City has 15 COVID-19 cases, 3 of which are active, and 5 deaths. The city also has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases among the highly urbanized cities across the country. – Rappler.com