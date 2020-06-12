MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) seized shabu (methamphetamine) worth P2.5 billion on Thursday evening, June 11, in a buy-bust operation in General Trias, Cavite.

According to a report from the PNP's Drug Enforcement Group, its operatives, along with backup from the Cavite Provincial Police Office, conducted the operation that resulted in the arrest of a certain Muad Romorus Abedin Mangotora.

Mangotora was identified by cops as a resident of Barangay Navarro in the neighboring city of Imus, Cavite.

The police seized a total of 374 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 374 kilograms. Cops used P2,000 for the false buy.

The operation marks one of the biggest buy-busts of the PNP under lockdown.

On June 5, the PNP seized shabu worth P5.1 billion through a buy-bust operation in Marilao, Bulacan. – Rappler.com