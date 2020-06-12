MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested at least 10 protesters during an Independence Day rally held in Iligan City on Friday, June 12.

Kabataan Partylist Northern Mindanao said in a post that the protesters gathered at the IMCC rotunda in Barangay Pala-o in Iligan were arrested at around 10 am on Friday.

"Hindi pa kumpleto ang mga detalye sapagkat inaresto ang mga nagprotesta kasama ang kumuha ng mga larawan at videos sa mismong mobilisasyon (The details are not yet complete since individuals taking photos and videos were arrested along with protesters)," the group said.

The protestesters were brought to Station 5 in Iligan City.

In a tweet from @chelseagapia, she says that at least 10 protesters have been arrested at around 10 am in the IMCC Rotunda, Pala-O, Iligan City during a “mañanita” protest for Independence day. #ArawNgKalayaan #Kalayaan2020 pic.twitter.com/9iH9C4XIoH — MovePH (@MovePH) June 12, 2020

For this year’s commemoration of the Philippines' 122nd Independence Day, various groups held "mañanita" protests nationwide as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The mañanita protests take off from the widely criticized birthday celebration of National Capital Region Police Office chief Major General Debold Sinas, which was held during lockdown. Despite breaching quarantine protocols, President Rodrigo Duterte himself said Sinas – who had insisted that it was just a "mañanita" despite the mass gathering – did nothing wrong. (READ: After apology, Sinas says 'nothing wrong' with birthday party)

On the eve of the Independence Day protests, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said rallies were "temporarily banned" during the pandemic for public health reasons. – Rappler.com