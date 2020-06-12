MANILA, Philippines – On the 122nd celebration of Philippine Independence Day, Filipinos took to social media to participate in what has now become a much-awaited annual Twitter tradition.

#RP612fic, which stands for “Republic of the Philippines June 12 fiction,” has now been ingrained in Pinoy meme culture. Netizens come up with clever memes placing Filipino heroes and historical personalities in the present or putting a modern spin on historical narratives.

As early as midnight, Filipinos already started tweeting #RP612fic memes, with the hashtag landing a spot on the top Philippine trends in no time.

And we at Hustle take memes very seriously.

A rare photo of Rizal when he first said the words, “Touch me not.” #rp612fic



It’s that time of the year again! Drop your #rp612fic quarantine edition entry!https://t.co/KvJ340N2f9 #Hustle #HustleEveryday pic.twitter.com/Pd1CATnHpP — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 11, 2020

We also compiled our favorites! Here are this year’s top picks:

Catch them at Pugad Lawin tonight, 7 pm!

A rare photo of Ben&Ben preparing for their Harana gig (Circa 1906)#RP612fic pic.twitter.com/O4HldPItyN — Ace Yu (@aceyuxxx) June 11, 2020

Reported na bro, pa-report din ng akin.

PLEASE REPORT!!!#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/P271wAleh3 — marvin john angeles (@titsermarvin) June 11, 2020

I love it when you call me mañanita.

A rare photo of a lovely Filipina debutant having her first dance. Circa 1920 #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/alR5qZXYRU — Edgar Dee (@iamedgardjoseph) June 11, 2020

And her last words to him were, “God bless you always as soon as possible.”

Colorized photo of Josephine Bracken after being told that Jose Rizal is a womanizer. (circa 1895)#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/2EkWCBzqJz — Retofects (@Retofects) June 11, 2020

Lesson 1: Bawal lumabas

Kim Chiu teaching "Sa classroom may batas" in American Colonization Period#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/ZBhvton15V — Jahbz (@jahzeel_c) June 11, 2020

Dumilim ang surroundings.

A Spaniard’s reaction when he realized the message behind Spoliarium: #RP612fic pic.twitter.com/yAlPhAMqqK — manilennial (@XSenadora) June 11, 2020

Punas, punas.

A rare photo of a filipina before doing the “mirror wipe challenge” #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/6VNwWlS9PL — Joseph Cedron (@cedronfranz) June 11, 2020

Someone’s lived through our country’s whole history.

Unseen photo of Enrile in the Battle of Mactan.



Circa 1521 #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/c0j5ZCjcIs — (@julianagrci) June 11, 2020

Invented Philippine independence.

A rare footage of The Cry of Pugad Lawin #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/JiBzOvSpYa — Renz Saavedra #JunkTerrorBill (@renzsaavedra_) June 11, 2020

We’re stanning harder.

The cry of the Katipuneras that led to the outbreak of Philippine Revolution.

(restored and colorized) #RP612Fic pic.twitter.com/KEaxv9iubU — (@doncartagina52) June 11, 2020

More #RP612fic memes here:

#rp612fic 2020 - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom – Rappler.com