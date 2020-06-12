MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Philippines has recorded a total 24,787 coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon, June 12, with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting 615 new confirmed cases of infection.

The DOH reported 16 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 1,052.

Another 289 patients have beaten the disease, bringing total recoveries to 5,454.

Of the newly recorded cases, 336 were "fresh," or were validated and released to patients within the last 3 days.

Meanwhile, 279 were "late" cases, or those released to patients 4 days ago or earlier, but were only validated recently.

As of Thursday, June 11, there were 17,974 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the DOH said. Majority – 96.2% – were mild, 3.3% were asymptomatic, 0.4% were severe, and 0.1% or 17 patients were in critical condition.

The DOH also removed 3 duplicate cases from the case count on Thursday, June 11 – from 24,175 down to 24,172.

Vaccines from China?

Pharmaceutical companies from several countries are racing to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday night, June 11, President Rodrigo Duterte spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who promised the Philippines would be a "priority" if China succeeds in producing such a vaccine, Malacañang said on Friday.

The Philippines in May agreed to participate in clinical trials by 4 companies, two from Taiwan and another two from China:

In his public addresses about the health crisis, Duterte has often wished aloud for a vaccine. He frequently mentioned the vaccine being developed by the US biotech firm Moderna, which has shown promising results.

Moderna is set to start the final stage of clinical trials for its vaccine in July

Without a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus, chances of social life returning to normal are slim. – Rappler.com