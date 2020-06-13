CAVITE, Philippines – A man identified by police as a Lalamove rider was killed during a drug buy-bust in General Trias City on Friday night, June 12.

The Cavite Provincial Police Office said on Saturday, June 13, that Cavite police chief Lieutenant Colonel Marlon Santos identified the suspect as Bibby Barron, a Lalamove delivery rider and a resident of Bacoor City.

According to the police report, an undercover cop bought a sachet of shabu from Barron at around 11:30 pm on Friday, in Barangay Bacao in General Trias City.

Once the transaction was completed, an operative moved to arrest Barron who allegedly immediately drew his firearm and shot at the cop.

Police said the cop fired back at Barron, killing the suspect.

Recovered from the scene and from the suspect were a loaded caliber 45 pistol Federal 1911, a magazine, a black bag containing one P1,000 thousand peso bill used us buy-bust money and boodle money, and 6 plastic sachets of shabu with an estimated street value of P200,000.

Cavite police described Barron as "a drug pusher who applied as Lalamove driver for... full access [to] roads for his illegal drug trading." – With a report from Dennis Abrina/Rappler.com