MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines neared the 26,000 mark, as it climbed to 25,930 on Sunday, June 14.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that as of 4 pm on Sunday, there were 539 new cases of the virus.

Of these, 366 were "fresh" cases, or those whose test results were released in the last 3 days, while 173 were "late" cases from the DOH's testing backlog.

The death toll due to COVID-19 also rose to 1,088, after 14 new deaths were reported. Of these fatalities, 2 occurred within June, while the rest happened in previous months. (READ: DOH: Recent spike in coronavirus deaths due to 'late reports')

Meanwhile, 248 additional recoveries were logged, bringing the total number to 5,954.

Of the fresh cases, 153 were from Metro Manila, 110 were from Central Visayas, and 103 were from other areas. Among the late cases, 142 were reported from Metro Manila and 5 from Central Visayas, while 26 were from other regions.

The DOH also noted that one duplicate case was removed from the total cases reported on Saturday, June 13.

Some experts have flagged gaps in the DOH's COVID-19 data releases which they said, if not addressed, could affect the government's efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Filipinos have been greatly affected by the pandemic, with 9 out of 10 saying they felt "stressed" by it, according to a recent survey.

By Monday, June 15, the government is expected to decide whether to update or retain the quarantine levels enforced in different areas in the country. – Rappler.com