CAVITE, Philippines – Governor Jonvic Remulla has announced that the provincial government would begin to ease some restrictions as Cavite prepares to shift to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Cavite expects to be placed under MGCQ on Monday, June 15, or Tuesday, June 16.

Cavite, a province of almost 4 million people, was under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) since mid-March, and transitioned to general community quarantine (GCQ) on May 16. It is the province next to Metro Manila in the south.

The Inter- Agency Task Force (IATF) defines MGCQ as the "transition phase between GCQ and New Normal".

While waiting for the IATF order, Remulla announced that curfew in the entire Cavite will start at 4:30 am, no longer at 5 am, beginning June 15.

In a livestream on Friday, June 12, Remulla also said that he is suspending the number coding scheme in the province to make it easier for people to go to work.

Quarantine pass holders will be allowed to go to any mall within the province starting June 22, provided that they will follow the rule stating they can only stay for an hour and a half.

(READ: Remulla orders Cavite malls closed for failing to ensure physical distancing)

“Kung taga-Bulihan, Silang kayo, maari na kayo mag-shopping sa malls sa Dasmariñas, with same policy of one hour and a half pa rin maaring mag-stay sa loob ng mall,” Remulla said.

(If you are from Bulihan in Silang, you can now shop in malls in Dasmariñas, with the same policy of staying one hour and a half inside the mall.)

Once Cavite is under MGCQ, churches, restaurants, cinemas, and fitness gyms can open up to 50 percent of its capacity.

Remulla reminded Caviteños to follow hygiene protocols, including wearing facemask, observing hand hygiene, and physical distancing when in public places or at work.

Fr George Morales, parish priest of the Cathedral of our Lady of Pillar, also known as the Imus Cathedral, said that they have already prepared in compliance with IATF protocols a week before June 16. The cathedral is the biggest church in Cavite.

"We already have 10 thermal scanners for 10 ushers for the first line, 10 ushers for alcohol application for the second line, 10 ushers for foot bathing and ushers for the tally counter," Fr. Morales said.

The church’s center door will be the only entrance while churchgoers will exit using the side doors.

With its sheer size, the church can accommodate 354 people, but only 3 people can sit on each bench.

Morales said other churchgoers can stay at the church patio, while still observing physical distancing.

Sunday mass schedule at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Pillar are still the same including the Holy Mass of the Bishop at 9:30 am.

The Cathedral administration also plans to add two more anticipated masses on Saturday and an evening mass on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Catholic churches continue to livestream masses as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus disease that has infected more than 25,000 Filipinos. (READ: Do coronavirus restrictions threaten religious freedom?) – Rappler.com