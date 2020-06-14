MANILA, Philippines – Another 22 Filipinos tested positive for the coronavirus, raising to 5,541 the total number of coronavirus cases involving Filipinos overseas, announced the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, June 14.

There were 9 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 409.

The confirmed cases include 2,641 Filipinos still being treated and 2,491 who have already recovered.

As of Sunday, the Middle East and Africa saw the most number of active cases (1,887) and recoveries (1,383). Meanwhile, the highest number of deaths was recorded in the Americas (163).

The DFA gave assurances that it continues to monitor the status of Filipinos abroad and remains ready to repatriate those affected by the pandemic.

The DFA has so far repatriated 41,867 Filipino workers, including over 24,000 seafarers and more than 17,500 who were land-based.

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 are spread across 51 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 560

Undergoing treatment: 103

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 455

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 880

Undergoing treatment: 487

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 301

Deaths: 92

Middle East and Africa

16 countries included

Total: 3,422

Undergoing treatment: 1,887

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,383

Deaths: 154

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 679

Undergoing treatment: 164

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 352

Deaths: 163

Of the 5,541cases, 1,050 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines recorded a total of 25,930 coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 1,088 deaths and 5,954 recoveries.

Worldwide COVID-19 cases have breached 7.8 million, while over 430,000 have died due to the disease in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com