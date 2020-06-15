MANILA, Philippines – International news groups cried foul on Monday, June 15, following the conviction of Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr over cyber libel charges. (READ: Rappler statement on cyber libel conviction: Failure of justice, failure of democracy)

Ressa and Santos were found guilty by Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa. They were sentenced to a minimum 6 months and 1 day to a maximum of 6 years in jail over charges filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng.

The conviction is appealable all the way to the Supreme Court and the two are entitled to post-conviction bail while they exhaust legal remedies in higher courts.

In each of their statements, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) Hong Kong, and International Federation of Journalists (IFN) called the conviction a threat against press freedom and freedom of expression.

Committee to Protect Journalists

“Today’s conviction and sentencing of Maria Ressa of up to 6 years in jail is an outrageous crime against press freedom,” said Shawn Crispin, CPJ’s senior Southeast Asia representative.

“Although out on bail while she appeals the verdict, Ressa’s wrongful conviction sends a message to all journalists that you could be next if you report critically on President Rodrigo Duterte’s government.”

Foreign Correspondents’ Club Hong Kong

FCC Hong Kong said they deplored the guilty verdict, adding, “The FCC is gravely concerned about the precedent this sets and the possible chilling effect on the press in the Philippines and across the region,” said FCC president Jodi Schneider.

“Press freedom, already endangered in the Philippines, is now further undermined with this high-profile verdict.”

International Federation of Journalists

The IFN, an affiliate of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, expressed disdain at the Duterte administration.

“The court’s judgement is a blow to democracy, journalism, and freedom of expression around the world," they said.

"The case against Ressa and Santos highlights the ongoing use of the rule of law by authoritarian governments to silence the media and hold politicians accountable. The Philippines must remember, democracy is held up by a 4th pillar, journalism; any attempt to prohibit freedom of expression undermines the democratic cohesion that once existed in the Philippines.”

Reporters Without Borders

RSF said it was "appalled" by the conviction and called on the Department of Justice to overturn the conviction.

“By passing this extremely harsh sentence at the end of utterly Kafkaesque proceedings, the Philippine justice system has demonstrated a complete lack of independence from the executive,” said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.

“This sentence bears the malevolent mark of President [Rodrigo] Duterte and his desire, by targeting Rappler and the figure of Maria Ressa, to eliminate all criticism whatever the cost. We urge Manila’s judges to restore a semblance of credibility to the Philippine judicial system by overturning this conviction on appeal.”

RSF also mentioned that the network giant ABS-CBN was ordered by the National Telecommunication Office to shut down on May 5 following a warning from Duterte in December 2019.

The Philippines is ranked 136th out of 180 countries and territories in RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers

The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) condemned the court's decision.

“We are appalled by the court’s decision and urge Maria’s guilty verdict to be quashed at the earliest opportunity,” said WAN-IFRA CEO, Vincent Peyrègne.

“The law is being applied retroactively and is now a threat to all independent publications in the Philippines. This is a dark day for press freedom in the country, and a dark day for all Filipinos.” – Rappler.com