MANILA, Philippines – Manila City allowed eating inside restaurants beginning Monday, June 15 – but only at 30% capacity.

In a news release, the local government said Moreno has informed the capital's restaurants of the new allowance, which was intended to reinvigorate a local economy cratered by the novel coronavirus pandemic lockdowns since mid-March.

This means that for every 10 seats in each restaurant, only 3 should be allowed for use. Diners, the local government added, cannot eat face-to-face, but only occupy seats diagonal from each other.

Restaurants caught defying the rule and other guidelines from the national government will be issued show-cause orders, which could possibly lead to closure. Metro Manila continues to be under general community quarantine.

"If it's fully validated that they violated orders, we will issue a closure order immediately," said Bureau of Permits Director Levi Facundo.

The national government has required that restaurant employees wear gloves and face masks, while utensils should be disposable.

Facundo emphasized that the rules should strictly be followed as the country continues to struggle in tracing and containing virus.

As of Friday, June 12, Manila City recorded 1,747 coronavirus cases, including 528 recoveries, and 109 deaths. Total active cases were at 1,110.

The Philippines, in total, recorded a total of 25,930 cases as of Sunday, June 14, including 5,954 recoveries and 1,088 deaths. – Rappler.com