MANILA, Philippines – While President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to announce what quarantine restrictions will be in place across the country after June 15, some local government units (LGUs) have gone ahead and appealed for the government's coronavirus task force to consider the type of community quarantine they want to be imposed in their areas.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque mentioned this update in a press briefing on Monday, June 15, citing at least 6 localities that pushed for a return to stricter protocols. Another 14 localities recommended a further easing of quarantine rules in their areas.

Among the 6 LGUs that urged the government coronavirus task force to consider stricter quarantine restrictions were the following:

From modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) to GCQ

Quezon

Abra

Apayao

Caraga

Lanao del Sur

From GCQ to modified enhanced community quarantine

Cebu City

Cebu City, along with Cebu province, had been identified as coronavirus hots pots in the Philippines, with cases in the province expected to reach 11,000 by June 30.

Meanwhile, the following 14 areas, Roque said, pushed for a further relaxation of quarantine protocols:

From GCQ to MGCQ

Pangasinan

Angeles City

Nueva Ecija

Zambales

Pampanga

Cavite

Cebu province

'De-escalation' of current community quarantine restrictions

Dagupan City

Batanes

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Davao del Sur

Roque said the government's coronavirus task force is currently meeting to discuss LGUs' appeals, and no final decision has yet been made.

On Monday night, Duterte is expected to decide on what quarantine protocols to impose across the country after June 15.

While most areas in the Philippines are under MGCQ, the following are under GCQ until June 15:

Metro Manila

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Pangasinan

Albay

Central Visayas

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Davao City

Zamboanga City

The Philippines recorded over 26,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, including 1,098 deaths and over 6,000 recoveries.

Experts from the University of the Philippines earlier said the country still saw "significant" community transmission of the coronavirus across the country, with cases projected to reach 40,000 by June 30, with 1,850 deaths, based on current trends.

The experts cautioned against a further easing of quarantine restrictions across the country, stressing that government decisions should be based on evidence. – Rappler.com