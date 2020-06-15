MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) will start to implement a "drop box system of enrollment" beginning Tuesday, June 16, to aid remote registration.

The drop box/kiosks will be in barangay halls or schools, set-up only for picking up and dropping-off the Learner Enrollment Survey Form (LESF), the DepEd said in a statement on Monday, June 15.

Below are the guidelines for the drop box system of enrollment:

Drop box kiosks will only cater to those parents who do not have access to remote means (text, call, online and social media) to communicate with their schools but wish to enroll their child

Only one adult from a household with quarantine pass will be allowed to go to these kiosks

Parents and guardians needing assistance are advised to ask their respective barangay leadership in this transaction

Parents and guardians must be familiar with the advisory of the school or barangay on the designated pick up and submission points before going out of their homes.

The DepEd earlier said that students who cannot enroll using any remote method will be allowed in the last two weeks of June to physically register while observing physical distancing and health safety standards.

There is no advisory yet from DepEd if physical enrollment will push through. The remote enrollment started on June 1 and will end on June 30.

As of Monday, June 15, a total of 10,654,795 students in both public and private schools nationwide have signed up for the class opening on August 24.

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan earlier said there was no historical comparison with enrollment figures from the last school year as it was the first time DepEd had implemented remote enrollment.

"Under normal times, early registration is for Kinder, Grade 1, Grade 7 and Grade 11 only," Malaluan told reporters in a Viber message.

"For the rest of the grade levels, these are updated at the start of the school year already when students actually start attending school," he added.

Meanwhile, Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año expressed his support for the Balik Eskwela program of DepEd.

"While local government units are focused on various programs and activities to defeat the coronavirus, we wish to assure our students, parents, and teachers that this Department and all local government units down to the barangays are committed to extend whatever assistance is required to make this school year a productive one," Año said in a statement.

The DepEd earlier said a decline in enrollees was "for certain" as some parents might not be able to facilitate learning at home and some don't have access to technology and the internet.

The decision to open schools in the middle of the health crisis has been met with criticism.

Like many parents, President Rodrigo Duterte is doubtful that the country is ready for the DepEd distance learning approach.

(READ: Duterte on DepEd's distance learning: 'I don't know if we're ready')

The DepEd maintained the lack of access to technology should not be a problem as schools will be providing printed modules for students.