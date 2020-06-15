25 more Filipinos positive for coronavirus; total now at 5,566
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs announced 25 more Filipinos tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 5,566 as of Monday, June 15.
There were 17 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 426.
The confirmed cases include 2,643 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 2,497 others who already recovered from the disease.
The Middle East still saw the highest number of coronavirus cases (3,446) and surpassed the Americas to record the highest number of deaths (169).
Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 51 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia-Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 560
- Undergoing treatment: 103
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 455
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 881
- Undergoing treatment: 488
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 301
- Deaths: 92
Middle East and Africa
16 countries included
- Total: 3,446
- Undergoing treatment: 1,889
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,388
- Deaths: 169
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 679
- Undergoing treatment: 163
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 353
- Deaths: 163
Of the 5,566 cases, 1,107 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines recorded over 26,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, including 1,098 deaths and over 6,000 recoveries.
Nearly 8 million cases were counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 433,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com