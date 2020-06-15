MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs announced 25 more Filipinos tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 5,566 as of Monday, June 15.

There were 17 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 426.

The confirmed cases include 2,643 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 2,497 others who already recovered from the disease.

The Middle East still saw the highest number of coronavirus cases (3,446) and surpassed the Americas to record the highest number of deaths (169).

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were spread across 51 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 560

Undergoing treatment: 103

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 455

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 881

Undergoing treatment: 488

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 301

Deaths: 92

Middle East and Africa

16 countries included

Total: 3,446

Undergoing treatment: 1,889

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,388

Deaths: 169

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 679

Undergoing treatment: 163

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 353

Deaths: 163

Of the 5,566 cases, 1,107 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines recorded over 26,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, including 1,098 deaths and over 6,000 recoveries.

Nearly 8 million cases were counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 433,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com