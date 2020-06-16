MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos have a high interest in the news and value independent journalism, but have low trust in news and are concerned about misinformation.

This is according to survey results from the 2020 Digital News Report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ) at Oxford University, which was published on Tuesday, June 16. This is the first time the Philippines was included in the project, which began in 2012.

The survey found that 95% of 2,019 adult Filipinos are interested in the news, while 91% believe independent journalism is important for society to function properly.

However, only 27% trust in the news overall. This ranks the Philippines 35th when it comes to news trust among the 40 media markets covered in RISJ's annual report.

Online misinformation bothered 57% of the respondents. Of this percentage, 44% identified government, politicians, or political parties as the leading source of misinformation. (READ: Publishers fear fact checking isn't enough – report)

The survey results also showed that media giants ABS-CBN and GMA are the most frequented sources of news both offline and online.

At the time of the survey, 61% of respondents accessed the news through ABS-CBN offline, while 54% accessed it online. ABS-CBN's broadcast operations were ordered to shut down on May 5 after the government failed to renew its franchise to operate.

GMA Network was accessed by 53% offline and 47% online.

Offline, ABS-CBN and GMA are followed by the Philippine Daily Inquirer (35%), the Philippine Star (30%), and CNN Philippines (29%).



Online, the two are followed by Yahoo! News (36%), Inquirer.net (35%), and Rappler (31%).



Even though ABS-CBN was the most widely accessed news brand, Filipinos have low trust in the brand compared to others – they rank 10th in brand trust at 61%. At first place for brand trust is the GMA Network (73%), followed by TV5 (68%), Manila Bulletin (68%), the Philippine Star (68%), and the Philippine Daily Inquirer (67%).



Respondents' main source of news was online (85%) and 19% paid for online news. They mostly accessed the news through their smartphones (75%) and mostly use Facebook (73%) for reading, discussing, and sharing news.











Worldwide, 38% of a total 80,155 respondents said they trust "most news most of the time." This is a fall of 4 percentage points from 2019.

Of the global total, 56% say they are concerned about what is true or false when it comes to news on the internet. Domestic politicians are the most frequently named source of misinformation (40%), followed by activists (14%) and the media (13%).

The survey was carried out online by YouGov in 40 countries. YouGov conducted the research using an online questionnaire at the end of January/beginning of February 2020. The total sample size for the survey was 80,155 adults with around 2,000 per country.

The sample in the Philippines is broadly representative of those who are online, which is around 72% of the population, according to Internet World Stats. – Rappler.com