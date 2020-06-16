MANILA, Philippines – Javier Salvador Parra, the Spanish businessman residing in the posh Dasmariñas Village in Makati City who was assaulted during an attempted arrest by a cop, has been "perpetually banned" from the Philippines.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, the Bureau of Immigration said he was included in its blacklist on June 3, after finding out Parra had left the country on April 29 – 3 days after his heated encounter with police.

Who is Parra? To recall, Parra was assaulted by a Makati policeman after he chastised the cop and resisted arrest. A video capturing the encounter showed Parra hurling expletives at the cop before the arrest, which was seen by his critics as evidence for his deportation.

The encounter began with the policeman spotting Parra's house help water plants in their home without a face mask. There has not been a law or ordinance passed requiring the use of face masks in one's own residence.

Why the ban? Immigration chief Jaime Morente said he issued the blacklist order to "serve notice and warn other aliens sojourning in the country that they should not flaunt our laws and insult our policemen who are merely enforcing our laws on those who violate it."

Before he left the country, cops filed a criminal complaint accusing Parra of unjust vexation, direct assault, and disobedience to authority, and not wearing a face mask. – Rappler.com