MANILA, Philippines – After widespread clamor from the student body to investigate the matter, a part-time faculty member will no longer be teaching at De La Salle University after posting a “misogynistic” Facebook post.

Teaching at Ramon V del Rosario College of Business (RVRCOB) - DLSU for 7 years under the Marketing and Advertising Department (MAD), Dr Claro Gañac shared a Facebook post of Senator Risa Hontiveros’ statement denouncing rape culture on June 14. (READ: 'Inviting the beast?' #HijaAko trends as women call out victim blaming)

In his caption, Gañac implied that Senator Risa Hontiveros should be sexually harassed by prisoners to change her mindset of how people should teach men not to rape, instead of teaching women how to dress. It was in reaction to a viral post of Lucban Municipal Police Station that instructed women not to wear revealing clothes in a bid to avoid being sexually harassed.

“Excellent idea. I recommend that she [Senator Risa Hontiveros] teach the prisoners in Bilibid prison not to rape. Closed-door session,” said Gañac in his now-deleted Facebook post.

Outraged by the comment, students urged the DLSU administration to reprimand Gañac for his “sexist behavior online” through a Change.org petition that has so far gained at least 2,100 signatures as of Tuesday, June 16.

“As an educator in the Lasallian community, he should be held responsible for his statements online to Sen. Risa Hontiveros. This statement, not only being misogynist in nature, goes against the Lasallian value of respecting all peoples,” the Change.org petition read.

Several student groups including Alyansang Tapat sa Lasallista have also made a statement denouncing Gañac's post, which the Business College Government believes "perpetuate a culture of hate, victim-blaming, and rape within the University, and have no place in the Lasallian community."

According to the official student publication of DLSU The LaSallian, the University Student Government has filed a complaint. RVRCOB College President Nates Driz also told The LaSallian that they have reached out to both the college office and MAD as well.

In a statement sent to the DLSU University Student Government, Marketing and Advertising Department chairperson Mary Julie Balabar assured students that she had talked to Gañac, together with her Vice Chair Jose Luis Liongson, to call out his behavior on Monday morning, June 15.

According to Balabar’s statement, Gañac had apologized for his post, saying “it was not his intention to insinuate harassment for Sen. Hontiveros nor promote the prevalent rape culture present today.”

“We all decided not to renew his contract next term. Therefore, he will not be teaching with us starting this 3rd term,” said Balabar.

The Marketing and Advertising Department chairperson thanked the Lasallian community for their vigilance and asserted that their department “does not and will not tolerate any behavior that goes against the values and morals of the University, particularly from a professor.”

She added that the DLSU community must be more responsible with their social media posts moving forward.

“Let us put a stop to cyberbullying in all its forms and be mindful of how our posts on social media can be hurtful,” she said. – Rappler.com