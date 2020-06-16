MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has recorded a total 26,781 novel coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon, June 16, with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting 364 new confirmed cases of infection.

The DOH reported 5 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 1,103.

Another 301 patients have beaten the disease, bringing total recoveries to 6,552.

Of the 364 newly recorded cases, 249 were "fresh," or were validated and released to patients within the last 3 days.

Meanwhile, 115 were "late" cases, or those released to patients 4 days ago or earlier, but were only validated recently.

The DOH adjusted the case count from Monday, June 15, of 26,420, taking 3 cases off the tally because they turned out negative. One of them were added to the list of recovered patients.

Cebu City back on lockdown

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday morning placed Cebu City back in enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), or lockdown, after it registered a marked increase in coronavirus cases. The city had been in general community quarantine (GCQ) until Monday, June 15.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Cebu City has outpaced Quezon City as the single city with the highest number of confirmed cases. Cebu City had 2,810 COVID-19 cases as of June 14.

Roque urged Cebu City residents to heed the restrictions that come with ECQ, which will last until June 30, as "there is no other way" to curb viral transmissions. Cebu City is the "gateway to the Visayas," and so containing its local outbreak is crucial, Roque added.

Neighboring Talisay City has been put in modified ECQ (MECQ) as it also recorded a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. MECQ is slightly looser than ECQ.

Despite these, Roque said Metro Manila remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines because of the sheer size of its population. With more than 14 million residents in its tight cluster of cities, the capital region is still a critical point in the government's pandemic response.

Metro Manila and several provinces are to remain in GCQ until June 30, while the rest of the country has been eased to modified GCQ, in which public transport and most businesses may resume with few restrictions. – Rappler.com