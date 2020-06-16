MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos abroad confirmed to have the coronavirus topped the 6,000-mark after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 455 more Filipinos who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, June 16.

With the new confirmed cases, the total number is now at 6,021.

The DFA also said that 16 more Filipinos overseas died of COVID-19, raising the death toll to 442.

The confirmed cases include 2,746 Filipinos still undergoing treatment for the disease and 2,833 others who already recovered.

DFA data showed the Middle East and Africa region recorded the highest number of confirmed cases at 3,866, with 2011 active cases, 1,690 recoveries, and 185 deaths.

Filipinos infected with COVID-19 were detected in 52 countries, following the addition of one more country in the Middle East and Africa region. The following is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia-Pacific

13 countries included



Total: 570

Undergoing treatment: 89

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 479

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 881

Undergoing treatment: 488

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 301

Deaths: 92

Middle East and Africa

17 countries included

Total: 3,886

Undergoing treatment: 2,011

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 1,690

Deaths: 185

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 6684

Undergoing treatment: 158

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 363

Deaths: 163

Of the 6,021 cases, 1,107 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines recorded 26,781 confirmed cases on Tuesday, including 1,103 deaths and 6,552 recoveries.

Nearly 8 million cases were counted worldwide, while the death toll surpassed 437,000 in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com