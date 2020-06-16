MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Tuesday, June 16, said payment of contributions for self-paying members is extended until June 30.

In a statement, PhilHealth said self-paying members, like self-earning individuals, professional practitioners, and those belonging to group enrolment schemes, may pay until the end of June without interest.

"They may pay their contributions at any of its accredited collecting agents and PhilHealth local health insurance offices nationwide," PhilHealth said.

Meanwhile, the state insurer also said public and private sectors may also pay their remittances for the months of February, March, and April 2020 until June 22 without interest.

Flexible, deferred payment for OFWs

The state insurer reiterated its earlier advisory on the flexible and deferred payment scheme for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In its advisory 2020-03, OFWs may pay at the previous rate of P2,400 as inital payment and are "granted one year or 12 months from the date of their initial payment to complete their balance for the year."

The PhilHealth advisory also clarified that payment may be voluntary for OFWs for the duration of the pandemic. However, it noted that the provision of the universal heath care law still applies pending amendment by the Congress.

"Repatriated Migrant Workers or Overseas Filipinos in distress should secure an OWWA Certification to be presented to the local social welfare officers as a requirement for them to be considered as Indirect Contributors," the PhilHealth said.

Last month, groups began an online petition urging PhilHealth to scrap its directive to increase OFW contributions.

Their petition assailed PhilHealth Circular No. 2020-0014 dated April 2 and which covers Filipinos abroad, says that for OFWs with monthly salaries between P10,000 and P60,000, their monthly PhilHealth contribution will be 3% of their salaries, up from 2.75% in 2019.

The monthly premium will increase by 0.5 percentage points every year afterwards until it reaches 5% by 2024.

The circular said that OFWs "are classified as direct contributors" under Republic Act No. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act. Because of this, PhilHealth said, "payment and remittance of premium contributions is mandatory."

On May 4, PhilHealth announced that it was temporarily suspending collections for "all direct members" after its directive to increase the mandatory contribution of OFWs to 3% drew flak. – Rappler.com