MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) is probing the incident in the Bicol region where students shared a single face mask for their supposed graduation pictorial.

DepEd said in a statement on Wednesday, June 17, that it started its fact-finding investigation into the incident in Daet, Camarines Sur, initiated by its office in Region V.

"We have also asked the person involved in the breach to submit a written explanation while the local DepEd COVID-19 Task Force will actively monitor the health of the learners concerned through the regional office," the DepEd said.

According to DepEd, activities that may require face-to-face interaction may only be allowed if they follow safety precautions set by the government coronavirus task force.

In a video that went viral last week, several students of a public school in Daet, Camarines Norte, were seen sharing a single mask for what seemed like a graduation rites.

The DepEd reiterated its earlier advisory that there would be no face-to-face graduation rites in the country during the coronavirus pandemic. (READ: No graduation rites in the country during coronavirus pandemic – Briones)

"We would like to reiterate that graduation and moving up rites that require face-to-face interaction are postponed until further notice,” the DepEd said.

The DepEd said it will continue to hold seminars for teachers and other stakeholders about preventive measures to be observed while in school premises.

"We in DepEd are committed to protect the safety and health of our learners, teachers, and parents. We will continue conducting seminars for our teachers and stakeholders on preventive and precautionary measures to be observed in DepEd schools and offices, so we can be sure that these are internalized and properly understood, and to emphasize everyone's role in this public health concern," the DepEd said.

Camarines Norte has 4 confirmed coronavirus cases as of June 16, 3 of whom have recovered, while the other patient died. All of them are from Labo town.

Bicol region has 85 confirmed cases, with 5 deaths and 70 recoveries as of June 16.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines recorded 26,781 coronavirus cases, including 1,103 deaths and 6,552 recoveries. – Rappler.com