MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has decided to investigate the Department of Health (DOH), including Secretary Francisco Duque III, for alleged "anomalies" in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires told reporters Wednesday, June 17, that he has created a joint investigating team (JIT) to look at supposed irregularities, including the "confusing and delayed reporting" of coronavirus cases and deaths.

"I directed the creation of two more investigating teams who will jointly investigate alleged irregularities and anomalies committed by DOH officials and employees, including Health Sec. Francisco Duque, in relation to the response of the DOH during this pandemic," Martires said.

This investigation is done motu proprio or without the need for a complaint.

Among the issues to be investigated according to Martires are:

the delayed procurement of Physical Protective Equipment (PPE), and other medical gears necessary for the protection of healthcare workers

and other medical gears necessary for the protection of healthcare workers alleged lapses and irregularities that led to the death of medical workers and the rising number of deaths and infected medical frontliners

inaction in the release and processing of benefits and financial assistance of “fallen” and infected medical front liners

the confusing and delayed reporting of COVID-19 related deaths and confirmed cases

Investigators will also look into the procurement of test kits.

Senators have raised the alarm over alleged overpriced PPE and other testing equipment.

Martires earlier said they were also already looking at 11 complaints against local officials who were mishandling the distribution of financial aid to Filipinos under the government's social amelioration program.

Process

Martires said the investigation into DOH and Duque is a fact-finding process.

It means it's not a criminal process yet. If the investigators decide to file a complaint, then this move towards the criminal process of preliminary investigation, where respondents would have the chance to counter the accusations.

Martires said his field investigators "were given a runaround by some DOH officials and personnel by referring us from one department or office to another."

As such, Martires said the investigators are also authorized to file a complaint for obstruction of investigation and non-compliance to their requests, as well as against those who mislead the investigation.

Under the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, public bidding was suspended and the government was given a free hand to resort to negotiated procurements to respond to the emergency nature of the pandemic.

According to experts whom Rappler earlier talked to, negotiated procurements are open to abuse, and can be a source of corruption because they give the procuring agency some leeway to choose its suppliers.

The pandemic has limited the work of the Office of the Ombudsman, as well as the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan, where hearings are still suspended until at least the end of June. – Rappler.com