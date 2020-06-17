BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Even with the rising cases of coronavirus disease in Negros Island, 10 individuals, including two village officials and a Belgian national, were killed in separate shooting incidents in the two provinces from June 12 to 17.

Negros Island is composed of the provinces of Negros Occidental, which falls under Western Visayas and Negros Oriental, under Central Visayas.

The first fatality in the 6-day period was at south Poblacion in Jimalalud, Negros Oriental at around 10:30 a.m.

Resident Carl Ledon, 47, a painter, was shot by two men on a motorcycle while doing a painting job at the house of a policeman.

A police report said the suspects who wore black jackets with black face masks shot the victim 4 times. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Two hours later, a man from Bacolod City, the capital of Negros Occidental, was shot dead at Barangay 16.

Nicko Hosain, 27, a brother of a drug surrenderer, was killed by unidentified suspects.

This was the 5th shooting incident in the city since May.

Still on the same day, Antolino Macahipay of Basay in Negros Oriental was killed in a gun attack at Sta. Catalina town.

Police Chief Master Sgt. Edelberto Euroba III, public information officer of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, said the victim was rushed to the hospital but expired the day after.

A suspect, identified as Jay-R Ybañez, was captured by police.

Euroba said a murder charge was filed against the suspect, whose motive for the killing was an old grudge.

After 3 days, on June 15, a man was shot dead at Barangay Cabatangan in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

The victim was identified as Ismael Siason, 55.

The police report showed the victim was walking when he was shot by the suspect.

The following day, on June 16, Cliff Tizon, 38, was gunned down at Barangay Banga in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

The police report said the victim had just arrived home from the public market when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Three hours later, Barangay Poblacion 1 Tinago Captain Harrison Gonzales of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental was shot dead by unidentified suspects.

The police report showed that the victim, along with members of the barangay kagawad, were manning the barangay outpost when the perpetrators shot him several times, killing him. Recovered from the scene were 8 fired cartridges and two slugs of caliber .45, as well as a cellular phone.

On the evening of June 16, Emilio Mayang Jr., 32, of Barangay Salong in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental was gunned down in his home.

A police report said the victim was shot while he was sleeping.

According to the report, the victim was able to get out of his room to ask help from his mother.

He was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to a lone gunshot wound on his abdomen.

Robbery with homicide

A Belgian national was also killed after 4 unidentified persons entered their home at Villa Angela in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City, at 1:50 am on June 17.

Killed was Carl Nolens, 76, who succumbed to a gunshot wound to the stomach.

An initial police investigation showed the victim resisted when the suspects took the bag of his wife, which held money and jewelry.

He was brought to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Twin shootings

Still in Negros Occidental, two men were shot dead in San Carlos City in the span of 35 minutes on June 17.

Bermil Maantos, 37, of Barangay Bagonbon was pasturing his carabao at a farm when he was gunned down by an unidentified suspect at 5 am, dying from a gunshot to the head.

Thirty-five minutes later, Barangay 4 Kagawad Novo Deocampo was shot several times by a motor-riding suspect while outside his home at Broce Street. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Police are still investigating the incidents. – Rappler.com