MANILA, Philippines – The Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) is revoking the accreditation of a resort which hosted an employee of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), who turned out to have the coronavirus.

Authorities did not identify the resort.

The Malay municipal government on Tuesday, June 16, said a BFP Western Visayas employee went to Boracay on Friday, June 12, at around 5 pm, supposedly to attend a conference. The employee stayed in Boracay until Sunday, June 14, at 1:40 pm.

The conference being referred to, the Malay government said, was the meeting of the environment, interior, and tourism secretaries from June 11 to 12.

"However, the BFP personnel allegedly went on unofficial business and violated quarantine protocols of both the Municipality of Malay and Municipality of Kalibo (the personnel's place of origin)," the Malay municipal government said.

The town is currently studying whether a case should be filed against the BFP employee and the resort for breach of quarantine protocols.

But the BIATF started the revocation of the resort's accreditation on Wednesday, June 17, for accepting guests before the official opening of Boracay to Western Visayas tourists on Tuesday.

The Aklan provincial government and the Malay municipal government have already done contact tracing, the BIATF said on Wednesday. – Rappler.com