CEBU, Philippines – Mandaue City has revised its border control guidelines as it remained under general community quarantine (GCQ) while its neighbor, Cebu City, was again placed on lockdown starting Tuesday, June 16.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes released the revised guidelines on border protocols and additional guidelines on the implementation of GCQ in the city under Executive Order No. 78, which he issued on Tuesday.

In revising its border control guidelines, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes cites the national government's decision to place its neighbor, Cebu City, under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and Talisay City under modified ECQ, "respectively placing their status to high-risk areas.”

Under EO 78, checkpoints and procedural inspections will still be spearheaded by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure strict home quarantine protocols are observed.

Point-to-point Buses will continue to operate within the city’s borders. Since public transportation is prohibited in ECQ areas, buses will no longer travel beyond the Mandaue-Cebu City border.

For movement of cargo within and across ECQ/MECQ/GCQ areas, a maximum of 5 personnel will be allowed to operate cargo and delivery vehicles by land with or without load through and from GCQ/ECQ areas.

Cortes stressed that all non-essential exit and entry from ECQ areas are prohibited.

Essential workers from Cebu City are exempted and allowed to enter Mandaue City as long as they have their certificates of employment and any valid ID. Persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons and/or transiting to the airport for travel abroad are also exempted.

“All persons entering the city are required to present a proof of essential travel such as a special permit to operate business, business permit and other documentary proof to establish essential movement,” said Cortes.

As of Monday, June 15, Mandaue City has 417 coronavirus cases, 12 deaths, and 95 recoveries. – Rappler.com